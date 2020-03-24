Rent Calculator
All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 1525 E PALM VALLEY BLV.
1525 E PALM VALLEY BLV
Last updated August 19 2019 at 8:53 AM
1 of 7
1525 E PALM VALLEY BLV
1525 Us Route 79
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1525 Us Route 79, Round Rock, TX 78664
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (1133)
South Austin Apartment Specialists
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1525 E PALM VALLEY BLV have any available units?
1525 E PALM VALLEY BLV doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
Is 1525 E PALM VALLEY BLV currently offering any rent specials?
1525 E PALM VALLEY BLV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 E PALM VALLEY BLV pet-friendly?
No, 1525 E PALM VALLEY BLV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 1525 E PALM VALLEY BLV offer parking?
No, 1525 E PALM VALLEY BLV does not offer parking.
Does 1525 E PALM VALLEY BLV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 E PALM VALLEY BLV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 E PALM VALLEY BLV have a pool?
No, 1525 E PALM VALLEY BLV does not have a pool.
Does 1525 E PALM VALLEY BLV have accessible units?
No, 1525 E PALM VALLEY BLV does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 E PALM VALLEY BLV have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 E PALM VALLEY BLV does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 E PALM VALLEY BLV have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 E PALM VALLEY BLV does not have units with air conditioning.
