Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:18 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1512 White Oak LOOP
1512 White Oak Loop
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1512 White Oak Loop, Round Rock, TX 78681
The Woods
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice large 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 car garage with opener. The Woods HOA community swimming pool and close to Somerset Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1512 White Oak LOOP have any available units?
1512 White Oak LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1512 White Oak LOOP have?
Some of 1512 White Oak LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1512 White Oak LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1512 White Oak LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 White Oak LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 1512 White Oak LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 1512 White Oak LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 1512 White Oak LOOP offers parking.
Does 1512 White Oak LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 White Oak LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 White Oak LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 1512 White Oak LOOP has a pool.
Does 1512 White Oak LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1512 White Oak LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 White Oak LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 White Oak LOOP has units with dishwashers.
