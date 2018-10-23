Rent Calculator
1511 Latigo Trace
1511 Latigo Trace
1511 Latigo Trace
Location
1511 Latigo Trace, Round Rock, TX 78681
The Hermitage
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This unit just had brand new flooring install and a fresh coat of paint. Located near schools, restaurants and very easy access to I-35.
Multifamily Duplex
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1511 Latigo Trace have any available units?
1511 Latigo Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1511 Latigo Trace have?
Some of 1511 Latigo Trace's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1511 Latigo Trace currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Latigo Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Latigo Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 Latigo Trace is pet friendly.
Does 1511 Latigo Trace offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Latigo Trace offers parking.
Does 1511 Latigo Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Latigo Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Latigo Trace have a pool?
No, 1511 Latigo Trace does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Latigo Trace have accessible units?
No, 1511 Latigo Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Latigo Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 Latigo Trace has units with dishwashers.
