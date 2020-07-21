Rent Calculator
1505 Merrell Cove
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM
1505 Merrell Cove
1505 Merrell Cv
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
1505 Merrell Cv, Round Rock, TX 78664
Jester Farms
Amenities
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled Round Rock Home! - New paint, new flooring throughout to include the carpet, new fixtures to include ceiling fans, new over the range microwave.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5031651)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1505 Merrell Cove have any available units?
1505 Merrell Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1505 Merrell Cove have?
Some of 1505 Merrell Cove's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1505 Merrell Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Merrell Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Merrell Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Merrell Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Round Rock
.
Does 1505 Merrell Cove offer parking?
No, 1505 Merrell Cove does not offer parking.
Does 1505 Merrell Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Merrell Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Merrell Cove have a pool?
No, 1505 Merrell Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Merrell Cove have accessible units?
No, 1505 Merrell Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Merrell Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 Merrell Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
