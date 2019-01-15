All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 1504 Zephyr LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
1504 Zephyr LN
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

1504 Zephyr LN

1504 Zephyr Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1504 Zephyr Lane, Round Rock, TX 78664
Greenlawn Place

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
GREAT HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS/2.5 BATHS*SITTING ROOM IN MASTER BED*UTILITY ROOM*FIREPLACE IN LIVING*ALL BEDS UP*FORMAL LIVING & DINING*2 CAR GARAGE* FRESHLY PAINTED AND REPLACED CARPET. CLOSE TO COMMUNITY POOL, SHOPPING, & DELL*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Zephyr LN have any available units?
1504 Zephyr LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 Zephyr LN have?
Some of 1504 Zephyr LN's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Zephyr LN currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Zephyr LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Zephyr LN pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Zephyr LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 1504 Zephyr LN offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Zephyr LN offers parking.
Does 1504 Zephyr LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Zephyr LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Zephyr LN have a pool?
Yes, 1504 Zephyr LN has a pool.
Does 1504 Zephyr LN have accessible units?
No, 1504 Zephyr LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Zephyr LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Zephyr LN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rock Springs Duplexes
1338 Christopher Ave
Round Rock, TX 78681
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Links at Forest Creek
20404 Poppy Hills Trl
Round Rock, TX 78664
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District