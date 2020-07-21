All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated February 3 2020 at 4:00 AM

1357 Lakeside LOOP

1357 Lakeside Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1357 Lakeside Loop, Round Rock, TX 78665
Meadow Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, across from community lake, running trail and park. Great place for the kids to play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 Lakeside LOOP have any available units?
1357 Lakeside LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1357 Lakeside LOOP have?
Some of 1357 Lakeside LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1357 Lakeside LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1357 Lakeside LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 Lakeside LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 1357 Lakeside LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 1357 Lakeside LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 1357 Lakeside LOOP offers parking.
Does 1357 Lakeside LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1357 Lakeside LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 Lakeside LOOP have a pool?
No, 1357 Lakeside LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 1357 Lakeside LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1357 Lakeside LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 Lakeside LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1357 Lakeside LOOP has units with dishwashers.
