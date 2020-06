Amenities

Beautiful home with an open floor plan. A neutral tile through out entry, dining, living and kitchen. tons of natural light pouring through the windows make this space light and bright. Granite kitchen counters and large breakfast bar make the kitchen a perfect gathering place. The wood floors in the master add that touch of class. The master bath has a jetted tub and the closet is HUGE. Walking distance to Dell main campus, HEB and La Frontera shopping.