Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

1219 Gregory LN

1219 Gregory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1219 Gregory Lane, Round Rock, TX 78664
Chapel Hill North

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 Duplex in Round Rock! Laminate wood in living areas and kitchen. Fenced in yard with new xeriscaped area on the side. Available July 1st! Dogs and cats allowed, no aggressive breeds. 50lbs or smaller.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Gregory LN have any available units?
1219 Gregory LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 1219 Gregory LN currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Gregory LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Gregory LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 1219 Gregory LN is pet friendly.
Does 1219 Gregory LN offer parking?
No, 1219 Gregory LN does not offer parking.
Does 1219 Gregory LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Gregory LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Gregory LN have a pool?
No, 1219 Gregory LN does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Gregory LN have accessible units?
No, 1219 Gregory LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Gregory LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 Gregory LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 Gregory LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1219 Gregory LN does not have units with air conditioning.
