1212 Rainbow CV
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:35 PM

1212 Rainbow CV

1212 Rainbow Cove · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Rainbow Cove, Round Rock, TX 78665
Rainbow Parke

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home It's the gem in this community with many upgrades which makes this home special-Home offers 3 bedrooms /front office/Tile floors/ granite countertops/ recently interior painted/ The back yard its a tenant's dream!!! This beautiful cozy home won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Rainbow CV have any available units?
1212 Rainbow CV doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Rainbow CV have?
Some of 1212 Rainbow CV's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Rainbow CV currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Rainbow CV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Rainbow CV pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Rainbow CV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 1212 Rainbow CV offer parking?
No, 1212 Rainbow CV does not offer parking.
Does 1212 Rainbow CV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Rainbow CV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Rainbow CV have a pool?
No, 1212 Rainbow CV does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Rainbow CV have accessible units?
No, 1212 Rainbow CV does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Rainbow CV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Rainbow CV has units with dishwashers.

