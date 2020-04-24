All apartments in Round Rock
1200 S. MAYS
1200 S. MAYS

1200 South Mays Street · No Longer Available
Location

1200 South Mays Street, Round Rock, TX 78664
Southgate Apartments

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 S. MAYS have any available units?
1200 S. MAYS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 1200 S. MAYS currently offering any rent specials?
1200 S. MAYS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 S. MAYS pet-friendly?
No, 1200 S. MAYS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 1200 S. MAYS offer parking?
No, 1200 S. MAYS does not offer parking.
Does 1200 S. MAYS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 S. MAYS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 S. MAYS have a pool?
No, 1200 S. MAYS does not have a pool.
Does 1200 S. MAYS have accessible units?
No, 1200 S. MAYS does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 S. MAYS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 S. MAYS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 S. MAYS have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 S. MAYS does not have units with air conditioning.
