Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1121 Terra St

1121 Terra Street · (737) 215-4630
Location

1121 Terra Street, Round Rock, TX 78665
Eagle Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1121 Terra St · Avail. Jul 10

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2198 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
concierge
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
1121 Terra St Available 07/10/20 Spacious 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Brick Home in Round Rock - Spacious 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Brick Home in Round Rock ~ Large Corner Lot ~ Private Back Yard with Brick Patio ~ Great Floorplan ~ Large Game Room Upstairs ~ Laminate Wood & Tile Floors Throughout Downstairs ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Island Kitchen with Stainless Appliances ~ Great Location in North East Round Rock Near 2 Major Hospitals, ACC & Texas State University, Teravista Golf Course, Outlet Mall, IKEA, Bass Pro Shops & More ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE3785308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Terra St have any available units?
1121 Terra St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Terra St have?
Some of 1121 Terra St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Terra St currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Terra St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Terra St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Terra St is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Terra St offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Terra St does offer parking.
Does 1121 Terra St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Terra St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Terra St have a pool?
No, 1121 Terra St does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Terra St have accessible units?
No, 1121 Terra St does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Terra St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Terra St does not have units with dishwashers.
