Round Rock, TX
1108 Preserve Place
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:36 AM

1108 Preserve Place

1108 Preserve Place · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Preserve Place, Round Rock, TX 78665

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $50, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Preserve Place have any available units?
1108 Preserve Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 1108 Preserve Place currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Preserve Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Preserve Place pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Preserve Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 1108 Preserve Place offer parking?
No, 1108 Preserve Place does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Preserve Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Preserve Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Preserve Place have a pool?
No, 1108 Preserve Place does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Preserve Place have accessible units?
No, 1108 Preserve Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Preserve Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Preserve Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Preserve Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Preserve Place does not have units with air conditioning.

