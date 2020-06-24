1105 Morning Dew CV

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Round Rock home in kid-friendly cul-de-sac. Many recent updates & open floor plan. Gorgeous island kitchen w/granite counters, ample storage, breakfast area & lovely bay window. Lovely master suite w/lavish bath inc. dressing mirror, walk-in shower w/2 shower heads & huge WIC. Great location! Elementary bus stop @ cul-de-sac, 0.2 mi. walk to Hernandez MS, 0.7 mi. walk to Stoney Point HS, & city bus stop in walking distance! Huge backyard & storage shed. Small & medium sized pets are welcome!