Spacious Single Story Home w/10ft ceilings*2 Living & Dining Areas*4 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths*16" Hard Tile Flooring in Main Areas*Built-in microwave*Formal Living & Dining*Kitchen opens to Family Room w/Cozy Fireplace*Private Master Suite w/Garden Tub*Separate Shower & Walk-In Closet*3 Nicely Sized Secondary Bedrooms & Second Full Bath*Indoor Utility Room*Neutral Color Palette*Excellent Area close to University Area Shopping*IKEA*2 Hospitals*Easy Access to I35 & Minutes to Toll Road*Round Rock ISD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1025 Zeus Circle have any available units?
1025 Zeus Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 Zeus Circle have?
Some of 1025 Zeus Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Zeus Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Zeus Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.