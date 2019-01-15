All apartments in Round Rock
1001 Meadowcreek

1001 Meadowcreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Meadowcreek Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664
Greenslopes at Lake Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Well maintained home with vaulted ceilings, fresh paint, window treatments, tile and laminate, wood burning fireplace, large rooms, large closets, nice baths w/fresh/recent fixtures, designer mirrors. shower curtain holders, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, nice size kitchen. Refrigerator w/ice maker, recent gas stove, washer/dryer in laundry room w/shelves. Great yard w/trees. Cozy home, great location to Dell, Samsung, HEB, Randalls, La Frontera, IH 35, dt Round Rock and other employers and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Meadowcreek have any available units?
1001 Meadowcreek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Meadowcreek have?
Some of 1001 Meadowcreek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Meadowcreek currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Meadowcreek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Meadowcreek pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Meadowcreek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 1001 Meadowcreek offer parking?
No, 1001 Meadowcreek does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Meadowcreek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 Meadowcreek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Meadowcreek have a pool?
No, 1001 Meadowcreek does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Meadowcreek have accessible units?
No, 1001 Meadowcreek does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Meadowcreek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Meadowcreek has units with dishwashers.
