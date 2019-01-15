1001 Meadowcreek

Amenities
Well maintained home with vaulted ceilings, fresh paint, window treatments, tile and laminate, wood burning fireplace, large rooms, large closets, nice baths w/fresh/recent fixtures, designer mirrors. shower curtain holders, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, nice size kitchen. Refrigerator w/ice maker, recent gas stove, washer/dryer in laundry room w/shelves. Great yard w/trees. Cozy home, great location to Dell, Samsung, HEB, Randalls, La Frontera, IH 35, dt Round Rock and other employers and shopping.