1000 Woodlief Trail, Round Rock, TX 78664 Sunrise Vista
Round Rock - 3 Bedroom - Duplex - Available Now - $1315.00 - Two Story 3 Bedroom with 1 Car Garage and Huge Fenced Yard. Looking for a Move In by May 1. Plank Wood Vinyl Downstairs and carpet in the Bedrooms. Affordable and Close to Everything.
(RLNE3903405)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
