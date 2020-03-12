All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 1000 Woodlief Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
1000 Woodlief Trail
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

1000 Woodlief Trail

1000 Woodlief Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1000 Woodlief Trail, Round Rock, TX 78664
Sunrise Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Round Rock - 3 Bedroom - Duplex - Available Now - $1315.00 - Two Story 3 Bedroom with 1 Car Garage and Huge Fenced Yard. Looking for a Move In by May 1. Plank Wood Vinyl Downstairs and carpet in the Bedrooms. Affordable and Close to Everything.

(RLNE3903405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Woodlief Trail have any available units?
1000 Woodlief Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 1000 Woodlief Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Woodlief Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Woodlief Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Woodlief Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Woodlief Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Woodlief Trail offers parking.
Does 1000 Woodlief Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Woodlief Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Woodlief Trail have a pool?
No, 1000 Woodlief Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Woodlief Trail have accessible units?
No, 1000 Woodlief Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Woodlief Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Woodlief Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Woodlief Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Woodlief Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St
Round Rock, TX 78664
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District