703 Autumn Flats Way.

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Story Home! Lush Landscaping, Garage Door Opener & Covered Extended Rear Patio on Cu-de-sac Lot! Standard Energy Features include:HERS Energy Rated, Tank-less Water Heater, Vinyl Double Pane Tilt Sash Low E Windows & is Certified Energy Smart! Soaring Ceilings, 2"Faux Blinds, Large Tile Floors & Recessed Lighting Throughout! Stunning Foyer! Elegant Formal Dining Room, Butlers Pantry w/Granite Counters,Tall Cabinets & direct entry into your Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Eat-In Working Island,Tall Cabinets,Tile Back-splash, Stainless Appliances! Side By Side Frig, Washer & Dryer! Amazing Family Rm w/2 Story High Ceilings & Wall of Windows!Master Down w/High Ceilings, Dual(Two)Sink Vanity, Over-sized Glass Shower, Huge Walk In Closet! Upstairs you have 3 Bedrms, 1 Full Bathrm W/Double Sink Vanity, Enclosed Shower/Tub Area! Subdivision stayed High & Dry during storm! Zoned to outstanding Schools! Amenities include:Covered Picnic Area, Playground,Splash Pad & No Flooding!