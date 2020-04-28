All apartments in Rosharon
703 Autumn Flats Way.
Rosharon, TX
703 Autumn Flats Way
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:30 AM

703 Autumn Flats Way

703 Autumn Flats Way · (281) 599-7600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

703 Autumn Flats Way, Rosharon, TX 77583

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2684 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful 2 Story Home! Lush Landscaping, Garage Door Opener & Covered Extended Rear Patio on Cu-de-sac Lot! Standard Energy Features include:HERS Energy Rated, Tank-less Water Heater, Vinyl Double Pane Tilt Sash Low E Windows & is Certified Energy Smart! Soaring Ceilings, 2"Faux Blinds, Large Tile Floors & Recessed Lighting Throughout! Stunning Foyer! Elegant Formal Dining Room, Butlers Pantry w/Granite Counters,Tall Cabinets & direct entry into your Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Eat-In Working Island,Tall Cabinets,Tile Back-splash, Stainless Appliances! Side By Side Frig, Washer & Dryer! Amazing Family Rm w/2 Story High Ceilings & Wall of Windows!Master Down w/High Ceilings, Dual(Two)Sink Vanity, Over-sized Glass Shower, Huge Walk In Closet! Upstairs you have 3 Bedrms, 1 Full Bathrm W/Double Sink Vanity, Enclosed Shower/Tub Area! Subdivision stayed High & Dry during storm! Zoned to outstanding Schools! Amenities include:Covered Picnic Area, Playground,Splash Pad & No Flooding!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 703 Autumn Flats Way have any available units?
703 Autumn Flats Way has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 703 Autumn Flats Way have?
Some of 703 Autumn Flats Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Autumn Flats Way currently offering any rent specials?
703 Autumn Flats Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Autumn Flats Way pet-friendly?
No, 703 Autumn Flats Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosharon.
Does 703 Autumn Flats Way offer parking?
Yes, 703 Autumn Flats Way does offer parking.
Does 703 Autumn Flats Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 Autumn Flats Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Autumn Flats Way have a pool?
No, 703 Autumn Flats Way does not have a pool.
Does 703 Autumn Flats Way have accessible units?
Yes, 703 Autumn Flats Way has accessible units.
Does 703 Autumn Flats Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Autumn Flats Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Autumn Flats Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Autumn Flats Way does not have units with air conditioning.

