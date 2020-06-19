All apartments in Rosharon
3418 Lake Court
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:06 AM

3418 Lake Court

3418 Lake Ct · (281) 335-0335
Location

3418 Lake Ct, Rosharon, TX 77583

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2204 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
This beautiful 1 story home in Meridiana is perfect for you! Natural light throughout home with open kitchen to family room & dining room. Stunning tile throughout home with carpet in the bedrooms. Amazing backyard for entertaining or relax under your covered patio. Who wouldn't to live here with all the amenities available that include Fishing Pier, Fitness Center, Lap Pool, Splash Pad, Family Pool, and much more! Lets not forget about your very own restaurant in the amenity village. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 Lake Court have any available units?
3418 Lake Court has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3418 Lake Court have?
Some of 3418 Lake Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 Lake Court currently offering any rent specials?
3418 Lake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 Lake Court pet-friendly?
No, 3418 Lake Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosharon.
Does 3418 Lake Court offer parking?
Yes, 3418 Lake Court offers parking.
Does 3418 Lake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3418 Lake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 Lake Court have a pool?
Yes, 3418 Lake Court has a pool.
Does 3418 Lake Court have accessible units?
Yes, 3418 Lake Court has accessible units.
Does 3418 Lake Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3418 Lake Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3418 Lake Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3418 Lake Court does not have units with air conditioning.
