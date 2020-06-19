3418 Lake Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible gym parking pool

This beautiful 1 story home in Meridiana is perfect for you! Natural light throughout home with open kitchen to family room & dining room. Stunning tile throughout home with carpet in the bedrooms. Amazing backyard for entertaining or relax under your covered patio. Who wouldn't to live here with all the amenities available that include Fishing Pier, Fitness Center, Lap Pool, Splash Pad, Family Pool, and much more! Lets not forget about your very own restaurant in the amenity village. Welcome home!