All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like
Canyon Ridge Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
Canyon Ridge Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Canyon Ridge Apartments

1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln · (972) 370-5245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX 75087

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2010 · Avail. Jul 20

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 509 sqft

Unit 2009 · Avail. Aug 18

$861

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 509 sqft

Unit 2208 · Avail. Sep 9

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2706 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,128

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 789 sqft

Unit 2808 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,144

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 789 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2504 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,383

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 2507 · Avail. now

$1,392

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canyon Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
tennis court
hot tub
Freshly renovated, Canyon Ridge Apartments is an inviting community located in beautiful Rockwall, Texas. Our community offers a selection of spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent featuring premium updates and upgrades, all tastefully styled to enhance your comfort. Interior features include rich cherry cabinetry and brushed nickel fixtures. Residents of Canyon Ridge can take advantage of living in the Rockwall area with access to local attractions including the historic downtown district, Lake Ray Hubbard, new shopping and dining venues and schools in the superior Rockwall Independent School District. Community features such as our pet friendly social courtyards, lighted tennis court, complimentary covered parking and fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training provide Canyon Ridge residents every benefit of apartment living. Stop by or schedule an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Canyon Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Canyon Ridge Apartments has 9 units available starting at $839 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Canyon Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Canyon Ridge Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canyon Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Canyon Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canyon Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Canyon Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Canyon Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Canyon Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Canyon Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Canyon Ridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Canyon Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Canyon Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Canyon Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Canyon Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Canyon Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Canyon Ridge Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Canyon Ridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Canyon Ridge Apartments has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 BedroomsRockwall Apartments with GymRockwall Apartments with ParkingRockwall Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District