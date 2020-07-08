Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking pool e-payments guest parking internet access online portal tennis court hot tub

Freshly renovated, Canyon Ridge Apartments is an inviting community located in beautiful Rockwall, Texas. Our community offers a selection of spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent featuring premium updates and upgrades, all tastefully styled to enhance your comfort. Interior features include rich cherry cabinetry and brushed nickel fixtures. Residents of Canyon Ridge can take advantage of living in the Rockwall area with access to local attractions including the historic downtown district, Lake Ray Hubbard, new shopping and dining venues and schools in the superior Rockwall Independent School District. Community features such as our pet friendly social courtyards, lighted tennis court, complimentary covered parking and fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training provide Canyon Ridge residents every benefit of apartment living. Stop by or schedule an appointment today!