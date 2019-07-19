All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:33 PM

991 Starlight Place

991 Starlight Place · No Longer Available
Location

991 Starlight Place, Rockwall, TX 75087
Caruth Lake

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
This amazing 5 bed, 3.5 bath, 2,657 sq. ft. home in Rockwall, IL! Open floor plan. Spacious living room with cozy fire place. Lovely island kitchen with tons of granite space. Spectacular master retreat. Huge secondary rooms. Backyard oasis features sparkling pool perfect for relaxing after a long day! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 991 Starlight Place have any available units?
991 Starlight Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 991 Starlight Place have?
Some of 991 Starlight Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 991 Starlight Place currently offering any rent specials?
991 Starlight Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 991 Starlight Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 991 Starlight Place is pet friendly.
Does 991 Starlight Place offer parking?
No, 991 Starlight Place does not offer parking.
Does 991 Starlight Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 991 Starlight Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 991 Starlight Place have a pool?
Yes, 991 Starlight Place has a pool.
Does 991 Starlight Place have accessible units?
No, 991 Starlight Place does not have accessible units.
Does 991 Starlight Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 991 Starlight Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 991 Starlight Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 991 Starlight Place does not have units with air conditioning.

