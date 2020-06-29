All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 989 Dogwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
989 Dogwood Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

989 Dogwood Lane

989 Dogwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

989 Dogwood Lane, Rockwall, TX 75087
Caruth Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 989 Dogwood Lane have any available units?
989 Dogwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 989 Dogwood Lane have?
Some of 989 Dogwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 989 Dogwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
989 Dogwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 989 Dogwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 989 Dogwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 989 Dogwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 989 Dogwood Lane offers parking.
Does 989 Dogwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 989 Dogwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 989 Dogwood Lane have a pool?
No, 989 Dogwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 989 Dogwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 989 Dogwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 989 Dogwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 989 Dogwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 989 Dogwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 989 Dogwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District