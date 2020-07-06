970 Yellow Jacket Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets 24hr gym

Unit Amenities bathtub ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Deposit: $300



Community Features

Gated Community

24-Hour Fitness Center

Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Tanning Deck

Executive Business Center

WiFi Internet in the Clubhouse and Pool Areas

One Car Detached Garages and Covered Parking Spaces

Pet Friendly Dog Stations



Apartment Features

Custom Two-Toned Interior Paint

9 ft Ceilings

Crown Molding in Living & Dining Area

Full Pantry

Built-In Microwaves

Refrigerator with Icemaker

Six Panel Interior Doors

Expansive Walk-in Closets

Oversized Garden Tubs

Linen Closets

Full-size washer/dryer

Patio/Balcony in Every Unit Plus Storage Outside

French Doors to Patios

Built-In Bookshelves in Select Units

Built-In Computer Desks in Select Units

Energy Efficient Appliances and Lighting

Black-on-Black Appliances