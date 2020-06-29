917 Pleasant View Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Steps away from the newly built community pool!This Drees home is move in ready! Gorgeous rotunda entry showcasing a grand curved staircase & hw floors.Gourmet kitchen features ss appliances,farm sink w-island,granite c-tops,breakfast bar,gas cooktop,dble oven,hw floors & tons of storage.Butler's pantry w-glass front cabinets & undermount lighting.Unique floor plan w-2 master suites on 1st floor.Exquisite lighting package,butlers pantry,custom window coverings,covered extended patio w-fire place.



All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage