Rockwall, TX
917 Pleasant View Drive
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:04 PM

917 Pleasant View Drive

917 Pleasant View Drive · No Longer Available
Rockwall
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

917 Pleasant View Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Steps away from the newly built community pool!This Drees home is move in ready! Gorgeous rotunda entry showcasing a grand curved staircase & hw floors.Gourmet kitchen features ss appliances,farm sink w-island,granite c-tops,breakfast bar,gas cooktop,dble oven,hw floors & tons of storage.Butler's pantry w-glass front cabinets & undermount lighting.Unique floor plan w-2 master suites on 1st floor.Exquisite lighting package,butlers pantry,custom window coverings,covered extended patio w-fire place.

All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Pleasant View Drive have any available units?
917 Pleasant View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 917 Pleasant View Drive have?
Some of 917 Pleasant View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Pleasant View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
917 Pleasant View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Pleasant View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 917 Pleasant View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 917 Pleasant View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 917 Pleasant View Drive offers parking.
Does 917 Pleasant View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Pleasant View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Pleasant View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 917 Pleasant View Drive has a pool.
Does 917 Pleasant View Drive have accessible units?
No, 917 Pleasant View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Pleasant View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Pleasant View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Pleasant View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 Pleasant View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

