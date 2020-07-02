Rent Calculator
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
808 N Goliad Street
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:58 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
808 N Goliad Street
808 North Goliad Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
808 North Goliad Street, Rockwall, TX 75087
Amenities
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
COZY HOME ON LARGE LOT, CHAIN LINK FENCE, CARPORT. OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH KITCHEN. EXTRA SPACE IN UTILITY ROOM WITH CABINETS. NO FRIG.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 808 N Goliad Street have any available units?
808 N Goliad Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Rockwall, TX
.
Is 808 N Goliad Street currently offering any rent specials?
808 N Goliad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 N Goliad Street pet-friendly?
No, 808 N Goliad Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Rockwall
.
Does 808 N Goliad Street offer parking?
Yes, 808 N Goliad Street offers parking.
Does 808 N Goliad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 N Goliad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 N Goliad Street have a pool?
No, 808 N Goliad Street does not have a pool.
Does 808 N Goliad Street have accessible units?
No, 808 N Goliad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 808 N Goliad Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 N Goliad Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 N Goliad Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 N Goliad Street does not have units with air conditioning.
