All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 808 N Goliad Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
808 N Goliad Street
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:58 PM

808 N Goliad Street

808 North Goliad Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

808 North Goliad Street, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
COZY HOME ON LARGE LOT, CHAIN LINK FENCE, CARPORT. OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH KITCHEN. EXTRA SPACE IN UTILITY ROOM WITH CABINETS. NO FRIG.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 N Goliad Street have any available units?
808 N Goliad Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
Is 808 N Goliad Street currently offering any rent specials?
808 N Goliad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 N Goliad Street pet-friendly?
No, 808 N Goliad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 808 N Goliad Street offer parking?
Yes, 808 N Goliad Street offers parking.
Does 808 N Goliad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 N Goliad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 N Goliad Street have a pool?
No, 808 N Goliad Street does not have a pool.
Does 808 N Goliad Street have accessible units?
No, 808 N Goliad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 808 N Goliad Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 N Goliad Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 N Goliad Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 N Goliad Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District