Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:44 PM

779 River Rock Lane

779 River Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

779 River Rock Lane, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr maintenance
This home has it all! Open floor plan with lots of windows for tons of natural light. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, tiled backsplash, tall cabinets, a breakfast bar, island, and walk in pantry. The kitchen and breakfast areas open to a large family room with a fireplace. In addition, there is a formal dining and living, which can also be used as a study or bonus room. Upstairs you will find a entertainment room and bedrooms, with a full bath. The backyard has plenty of room to roam and entertain. Call for an appointment today! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 779 River Rock Lane have any available units?
779 River Rock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 779 River Rock Lane have?
Some of 779 River Rock Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 779 River Rock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
779 River Rock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 779 River Rock Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 779 River Rock Lane is pet friendly.
Does 779 River Rock Lane offer parking?
No, 779 River Rock Lane does not offer parking.
Does 779 River Rock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 779 River Rock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 779 River Rock Lane have a pool?
No, 779 River Rock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 779 River Rock Lane have accessible units?
No, 779 River Rock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 779 River Rock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 779 River Rock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 779 River Rock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 779 River Rock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

