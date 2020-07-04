All apartments in Rockwall
749 Bosley Drive

749 Bosley




Location

749 Bosley, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this beautiful one-story home located in Rockwall, featuring an open concept living and entertainment space with a cozy fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautifully stained cabinetry, and recessed lighting. Large island with additional bar seating. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk-in closet, dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning ceramic tile wood flooring, with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with covered patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 Bosley Drive have any available units?
749 Bosley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 749 Bosley Drive have?
Some of 749 Bosley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 Bosley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
749 Bosley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 Bosley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 749 Bosley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 749 Bosley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 749 Bosley Drive offers parking.
Does 749 Bosley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 Bosley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 Bosley Drive have a pool?
No, 749 Bosley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 749 Bosley Drive have accessible units?
No, 749 Bosley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 749 Bosley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 749 Bosley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 749 Bosley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 749 Bosley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

