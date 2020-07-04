749 Bosley Drive

Amenities

Enjoy this beautiful one-story home located in Rockwall, featuring an open concept living and entertainment space with a cozy fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautifully stained cabinetry, and recessed lighting. Large island with additional bar seating. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk-in closet, dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning ceramic tile wood flooring, with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with covered patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!