All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 714 Glenhurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
714 Glenhurst Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

714 Glenhurst Drive

714 Glenhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

714 Glenhurst Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
A MUST SEE! Pictures can't do it justice for this beautiful home with 3 bedrooms plus a study, that's like brand new...ready for move in. From the moment you enter, enjoy beautiful views of the open floor plan and backyard with relaxing covered patio. Home features kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and beautiful cabinetry. The layout of this home also allows you to cook in the spacious kitchen or eat in the breakfast area with bay windows, but don't have to miss out on activity in the living room. Private master suites with spa-like bath is separate from other bedrooms. Fenced backyard with big covered patio area perfect for entertaining as well as the extra wide driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Glenhurst Drive have any available units?
714 Glenhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 714 Glenhurst Drive have?
Some of 714 Glenhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Glenhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
714 Glenhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Glenhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 714 Glenhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 714 Glenhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 714 Glenhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 714 Glenhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 Glenhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Glenhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 714 Glenhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 714 Glenhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 714 Glenhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Glenhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 Glenhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 714 Glenhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 Glenhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with GymRockwall Apartments with Parking
Rockwall Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District