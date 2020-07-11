714 Glenhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

A MUST SEE! Pictures can't do it justice for this beautiful home with 3 bedrooms plus a study, that's like brand new...ready for move in. From the moment you enter, enjoy beautiful views of the open floor plan and backyard with relaxing covered patio. Home features kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and beautiful cabinetry. The layout of this home also allows you to cook in the spacious kitchen or eat in the breakfast area with bay windows, but don't have to miss out on activity in the living room. Private master suites with spa-like bath is separate from other bedrooms. Fenced backyard with big covered patio area perfect for entertaining as well as the extra wide driveway.