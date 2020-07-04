All apartments in Rockwall
712 Vallejo Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

712 Vallejo Drive

712 Vallejo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

712 Vallejo Dr, Rockwall, TX 75087
Lakeview Summit

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Vallejo Drive have any available units?
712 Vallejo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
Is 712 Vallejo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
712 Vallejo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Vallejo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 712 Vallejo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 712 Vallejo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 712 Vallejo Drive offers parking.
Does 712 Vallejo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Vallejo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Vallejo Drive have a pool?
No, 712 Vallejo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 712 Vallejo Drive have accessible units?
No, 712 Vallejo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Vallejo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Vallejo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Vallejo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Vallejo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

