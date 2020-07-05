708 Glenhurst Drive

MUST SEE, COMPLETLEY REMODELED 2 STORY 4 BEDROOM WITH STUDY, FAMILY ROOM AND GAME ROOM. ALL FLOORING AND APPLIANCES AND FENCE LOOK NEW. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. ALL ON AN OVERSIZED LOT WITH IRRIGATION SYSTEM.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
