708 Glenhurst Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 10:21 AM

708 Glenhurst Drive

Location

708 Glenhurst Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
MUST SEE, COMPLETLEY REMODELED 2 STORY 4 BEDROOM WITH STUDY, FAMILY ROOM AND GAME ROOM. ALL FLOORING AND APPLIANCES AND FENCE LOOK NEW. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. ALL ON AN OVERSIZED LOT WITH IRRIGATION SYSTEM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Glenhurst Drive have any available units?
708 Glenhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 708 Glenhurst Drive have?
Some of 708 Glenhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Glenhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
708 Glenhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Glenhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 708 Glenhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 708 Glenhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 708 Glenhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 708 Glenhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Glenhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Glenhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 708 Glenhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 708 Glenhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 708 Glenhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Glenhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Glenhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Glenhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Glenhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

