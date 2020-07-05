708 Glenhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

MUST SEE, COMPLETLEY REMODELED 2 STORY 4 BEDROOM WITH STUDY, FAMILY ROOM AND GAME ROOM. ALL FLOORING AND APPLIANCES AND FENCE LOOK NEW. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. ALL ON AN OVERSIZED LOT WITH IRRIGATION SYSTEM.