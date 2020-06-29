All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

707 Geary Drive

707 Geary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

707 Geary Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
Lakeview Summit

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Geary Drive have any available units?
707 Geary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
Is 707 Geary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
707 Geary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Geary Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 Geary Drive is pet friendly.
Does 707 Geary Drive offer parking?
No, 707 Geary Drive does not offer parking.
Does 707 Geary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Geary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Geary Drive have a pool?
No, 707 Geary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 707 Geary Drive have accessible units?
No, 707 Geary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Geary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Geary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Geary Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 Geary Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

