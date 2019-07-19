594 Lone Rider Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool

This Home Is In Excellent Condition, Two Owner Home, Never Leased, Two Spacious Living Areas (25X22 Den & 23X17 Versatile Game Room), Large Kitchen with 42 Inch Custom Cabinets, Two Dining Areas, Four Bedrooms, Two Full Bathrooms, Stainless Whirlpool Gold Appliances, Wood Floors In Foyer, Dining & Main Living Area, 10 Foot Vaulted Ceilings, Chrome Hardware, Rounded Corners, Walk-In Closets, Art Ledges, Custom Paint & Lighting, Sprinkler System, Huge Covered Patio, Community Lake & Walking Trails. Must See!