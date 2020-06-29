All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:55 AM

594 Amherst Drive

594 Amhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

594 Amhurst Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome home to this immaculate, custom home built by Paul Taylor, in the award winning Rockwall ISD. As you go through the double doors and step into the foyer, the curved staircase with iron spindles welcomes you. With the ceiling soaring 22 ft high, it'll sure give you the grand welcoming you expect. There are 2 oversized master suites on each floor with extended showers. Some upgrades are the custom closet that combines simplicity and style, whole home water filtration system that delivers clean, clear water to every faucet, showerhead without compromising the water pressure and free from iron, sediments and chloramines, double Whirlpool Gold Convection ovens, custom built refrigerator and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 594 Amherst Drive have any available units?
594 Amherst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 594 Amherst Drive have?
Some of 594 Amherst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 594 Amherst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
594 Amherst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 594 Amherst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 594 Amherst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 594 Amherst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 594 Amherst Drive offers parking.
Does 594 Amherst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 594 Amherst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 594 Amherst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 594 Amherst Drive has a pool.
Does 594 Amherst Drive have accessible units?
No, 594 Amherst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 594 Amherst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 594 Amherst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 594 Amherst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 594 Amherst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

