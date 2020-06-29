594 Amherst Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome home to this immaculate, custom home built by Paul Taylor, in the award winning Rockwall ISD. As you go through the double doors and step into the foyer, the curved staircase with iron spindles welcomes you. With the ceiling soaring 22 ft high, it'll sure give you the grand welcoming you expect. There are 2 oversized master suites on each floor with extended showers. Some upgrades are the custom closet that combines simplicity and style, whole home water filtration system that delivers clean, clear water to every faucet, showerhead without compromising the water pressure and free from iron, sediments and chloramines, double Whirlpool Gold Convection ovens, custom built refrigerator and so much more.