All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 565 Primrose Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
565 Primrose Ln
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:29 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
565 Primrose Ln
565 Primrose Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
565 Primrose Lane, Rockwall, TX 75032
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated Home for rent - Property Id: 252754
Completely renovated home
great schools and stores nearby
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252754
Property Id 252754
(RLNE5681852)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 565 Primrose Ln have any available units?
565 Primrose Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockwall, TX
.
What amenities does 565 Primrose Ln have?
Some of 565 Primrose Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 565 Primrose Ln currently offering any rent specials?
565 Primrose Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 Primrose Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 565 Primrose Ln is pet friendly.
Does 565 Primrose Ln offer parking?
No, 565 Primrose Ln does not offer parking.
Does 565 Primrose Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 565 Primrose Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 Primrose Ln have a pool?
No, 565 Primrose Ln does not have a pool.
Does 565 Primrose Ln have accessible units?
No, 565 Primrose Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 565 Primrose Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 565 Primrose Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 565 Primrose Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 565 Primrose Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
