Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:14 AM

Location

5502 Australia Court, Rockwall, TX 75032
Chandlers Landing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,329 sq ft, 2 story home in Rockwall! Spacious living room with beautiful dark wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with stone slab, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This community is gated. You can view anytime from 8:30AM-5PM. Saturday from 9AM-5PM. Go to the front gate and explain you are attempting to view this home

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5502 Australia Court have any available units?
5502 Australia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
Is 5502 Australia Court currently offering any rent specials?
5502 Australia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5502 Australia Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5502 Australia Court is pet friendly.
Does 5502 Australia Court offer parking?
No, 5502 Australia Court does not offer parking.
Does 5502 Australia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5502 Australia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5502 Australia Court have a pool?
No, 5502 Australia Court does not have a pool.
Does 5502 Australia Court have accessible units?
No, 5502 Australia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5502 Australia Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5502 Australia Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5502 Australia Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5502 Australia Court does not have units with air conditioning.

