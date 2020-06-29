All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

522 Yacht Club Drive

522 Yacht Club Drive
Location

522 Yacht Club Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Chandlers Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Relax on deck overlooking beautiful Lake Ray Hubbard. Kitchen has microwave,trash compactor,stove,counter tops are Corian, Washer & dryer, lots of storage space, open floor plan with fireplace,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

