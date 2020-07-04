All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:22 PM

520 Cellars Court

520 Cellars Court · No Longer Available
Location

520 Cellars Court, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime location on cul-de-sac walking distance to popular elementary school in established neighborhood. Spacious rooms in this 4 bedroom home including formal living & dining rooms. Kitchen for entertaining with island & great counter space & open to family room. Huge backyard for a variety of outdoor activities! Rockwall ISD. Property is listed for sale as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 520 Cellars Court have any available units?
520 Cellars Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 520 Cellars Court have?
Some of 520 Cellars Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Cellars Court currently offering any rent specials?
520 Cellars Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Cellars Court pet-friendly?
No, 520 Cellars Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 520 Cellars Court offer parking?
Yes, 520 Cellars Court offers parking.
Does 520 Cellars Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Cellars Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Cellars Court have a pool?
No, 520 Cellars Court does not have a pool.
Does 520 Cellars Court have accessible units?
No, 520 Cellars Court does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Cellars Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Cellars Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Cellars Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Cellars Court does not have units with air conditioning.

