520 Cellars Court.

Prime location on cul-de-sac walking distance to popular elementary school in established neighborhood. Spacious rooms in this 4 bedroom home including formal living & dining rooms. Kitchen for entertaining with island & great counter space & open to family room. Huge backyard for a variety of outdoor activities! Rockwall ISD. Property is listed for sale as well.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
