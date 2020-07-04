520 Cellars Court.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Prime location on cul-de-sac walking distance to popular elementary school in established neighborhood. Spacious rooms in this 4 bedroom home including formal living & dining rooms. Kitchen for entertaining with island & great counter space & open to family room. Huge backyard for a variety of outdoor activities! Rockwall ISD. Property is listed for sale as well.