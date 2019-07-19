497 Sausalito Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome to this Move-in ready 4 bed 2 bath home in an established neighborhood. This home is walking distance to highly rated Grace Hartman Elementary school. Kitchen featuring stainless steel appliance and granite countertops. .Backyard featuring a nice covered custom patio with an extra fence was built to make a separate area for dogs.