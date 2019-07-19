Welcome to this Move-in ready 4 bed 2 bath home in an established neighborhood. This home is walking distance to highly rated Grace Hartman Elementary school. Kitchen featuring stainless steel appliance and granite countertops. .Backyard featuring a nice covered custom patio with an extra fence was built to make a separate area for dogs.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 497 Sausalito Drive have any available units?
497 Sausalito Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 497 Sausalito Drive have?
Some of 497 Sausalito Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 497 Sausalito Drive currently offering any rent specials?
497 Sausalito Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 497 Sausalito Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 497 Sausalito Drive is pet friendly.
Does 497 Sausalito Drive offer parking?
Yes, 497 Sausalito Drive offers parking.
Does 497 Sausalito Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 497 Sausalito Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 497 Sausalito Drive have a pool?
No, 497 Sausalito Drive does not have a pool.
Does 497 Sausalito Drive have accessible units?
No, 497 Sausalito Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 497 Sausalito Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 497 Sausalito Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 497 Sausalito Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 497 Sausalito Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
