Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
436 Yacht Club Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:43 PM

436 Yacht Club Drive

436 Yacht Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

436 Yacht Club Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Chandlers Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
Fully furnished lst floor with lake views from patio. Incs. furniture, linens, dishes, kitchen equipment. Enjoy pools, tennis, park, basketball court and jogging trail. Close to THE LANDING. Near the boardwalk and marina.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 Yacht Club Drive have any available units?
436 Yacht Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 436 Yacht Club Drive have?
Some of 436 Yacht Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 Yacht Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
436 Yacht Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 Yacht Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 436 Yacht Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 436 Yacht Club Drive offer parking?
No, 436 Yacht Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 436 Yacht Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 Yacht Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 Yacht Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 436 Yacht Club Drive has a pool.
Does 436 Yacht Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 436 Yacht Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 436 Yacht Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 Yacht Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 436 Yacht Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 Yacht Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

