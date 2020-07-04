436 Yacht Club Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032 Chandlers Landing
Fully furnished lst floor with lake views from patio. Incs. furniture, linens, dishes, kitchen equipment. Enjoy pools, tennis, park, basketball court and jogging trail. Close to THE LANDING. Near the boardwalk and marina.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
