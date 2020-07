Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Easy qualify base on strong income (4 times of the rent), easy credit check. Available for move in NOW. New laminate wood floor on most part of the houses, almost new carpets in all bedrooms. Gorgeous single story open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths plus 2 living rooms. Huge backyard. House in excellent condition. Convenience location!!! Small pet is allowed.