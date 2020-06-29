3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, kit equipped with stove, built in microwave & dishwasher. Garage has been converted into a cozy convenient 2nd living area. Large backyard with covered patio and built in seats.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
What amenities does 406 S Clark Street have?
Some of 406 S Clark Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
