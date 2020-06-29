All apartments in Rockwall
406 S Clark Street
406 S Clark Street

406 South Clark Street · No Longer Available
Location

406 South Clark Street, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, kit equipped with stove, built in microwave & dishwasher. Garage has been converted into a cozy convenient 2nd living area. Large backyard with covered patio and built in seats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 S Clark Street have any available units?
406 S Clark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 406 S Clark Street have?
Some of 406 S Clark Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 S Clark Street currently offering any rent specials?
406 S Clark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 S Clark Street pet-friendly?
No, 406 S Clark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 406 S Clark Street offer parking?
Yes, 406 S Clark Street offers parking.
Does 406 S Clark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 S Clark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 S Clark Street have a pool?
No, 406 S Clark Street does not have a pool.
Does 406 S Clark Street have accessible units?
No, 406 S Clark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 406 S Clark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 S Clark Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 406 S Clark Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 S Clark Street does not have units with air conditioning.

