Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:43 AM

3911 Poplar Point Drive

3911 Poplar Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3911 Poplar Point Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean as a pin and ready for your tenants. Fenced backyard, attached garage with opener, fully landscaped with sprinkler system. Kitchen has builtin microwave and smooth top range. Washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 Poplar Point Drive have any available units?
3911 Poplar Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 3911 Poplar Point Drive have?
Some of 3911 Poplar Point Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 Poplar Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Poplar Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 Poplar Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3911 Poplar Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 3911 Poplar Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3911 Poplar Point Drive offers parking.
Does 3911 Poplar Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3911 Poplar Point Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 Poplar Point Drive have a pool?
No, 3911 Poplar Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3911 Poplar Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 3911 Poplar Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 Poplar Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3911 Poplar Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 Poplar Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3911 Poplar Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

