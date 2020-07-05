3911 Poplar Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Clean as a pin and ready for your tenants. Fenced backyard, attached garage with opener, fully landscaped with sprinkler system. Kitchen has builtin microwave and smooth top range. Washer and dryer included.