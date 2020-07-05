Clean as a pin and ready for your tenants. Fenced backyard, attached garage with opener, fully landscaped with sprinkler system. Kitchen has builtin microwave and smooth top range. Washer and dryer included.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3911 Poplar Point Drive have any available units?
3911 Poplar Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 3911 Poplar Point Drive have?
Some of 3911 Poplar Point Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 Poplar Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Poplar Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.