3807 Chestnut Trail

Wonderful three bedroom home with formal dining and study in the subdivision of Timber Creek. This home features split bedrooms, large master bedroom, master bath with separate tub and shower, all black appliances, 2 inch blinds, and more!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
