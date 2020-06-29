All apartments in Rockwall
3728 Sycamore Lane

3728 Sycamore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3728 Sycamore Lane, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,838 sf home is located in Rockwall, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black and steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 Sycamore Lane have any available units?
3728 Sycamore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 3728 Sycamore Lane have?
Some of 3728 Sycamore Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3728 Sycamore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3728 Sycamore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 Sycamore Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3728 Sycamore Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3728 Sycamore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3728 Sycamore Lane offers parking.
Does 3728 Sycamore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3728 Sycamore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 Sycamore Lane have a pool?
No, 3728 Sycamore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3728 Sycamore Lane have accessible units?
No, 3728 Sycamore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 Sycamore Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3728 Sycamore Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3728 Sycamore Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3728 Sycamore Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

