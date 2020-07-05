Very clean, three bedroom, two bath with separate garden tub and shower. Home also features gas fireplace, washer & dryer, two inch blinds, sprinkler system, garage door opener, gutters and security system.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3691 Chestnut Trail have any available units?
3691 Chestnut Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 3691 Chestnut Trail have?
Some of 3691 Chestnut Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3691 Chestnut Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3691 Chestnut Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.