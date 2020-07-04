Furnished 1 bedroom condo with fantastic lakeviews. Totally furnished with dishes, linens,Kitchen equipment, washer-dryer, and furniture. close to the Marina. 2nd parking space available for $30 a month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 351 Henry M Chandler Drive have any available units?
351 Henry M Chandler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 351 Henry M Chandler Drive have?
Some of 351 Henry M Chandler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Henry M Chandler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
351 Henry M Chandler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.