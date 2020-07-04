All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 351 Henry M Chandler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
351 Henry M Chandler Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 2:37 AM

351 Henry M Chandler Drive

351 Henry M Chandler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

351 Henry M Chandler Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Furnished 1 bedroom condo with fantastic lakeviews. Totally furnished with dishes, linens,Kitchen equipment, washer-dryer, and furniture. close to the Marina. 2nd parking space available for $30 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Henry M Chandler Drive have any available units?
351 Henry M Chandler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 351 Henry M Chandler Drive have?
Some of 351 Henry M Chandler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Henry M Chandler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
351 Henry M Chandler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Henry M Chandler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 351 Henry M Chandler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 351 Henry M Chandler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 351 Henry M Chandler Drive offers parking.
Does 351 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 Henry M Chandler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Henry M Chandler Drive have a pool?
No, 351 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 351 Henry M Chandler Drive have accessible units?
No, 351 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 Henry M Chandler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 351 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District