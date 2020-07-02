329 Lake Meadows Drive

Amenities

parking pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool

One floor up from parking 2 Bedroom 1 Bath.

Bent Creek Condominiums is a quiet community that you will love to call home. We are located near downtown square of Rockwall and Lake Ray Hubbard. The downtown area is full of shops and restaurants. It has off street parking. It has a salt water pool. It has easy access to I-30 and Route 66. Tenant is responsible for electricity only. Water and trash are included in the rent. It is a part of the Rockwall School district. Elementary school is Virginia Reinhardt. Middle School is Utley. High School is Rockwall. Credit and Criminal background check is done. It has 3 bedroom 1.1 bath, 2 bedroom 1 bath, 1 bedroom 1 bath units. For more information about the units and complex, go to www.l-and-rmanagement.com.