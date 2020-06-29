All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3206 Boerne Drive

Location

3206 Boerne Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
New home built in 2018 beautiful layout with a media room, open floor plan stainless steel appliances with granite. Only lived in for a few months. entertainment center stays for additional cost. (NO PETS) A 2 hour notice is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Boerne Drive have any available units?
3206 Boerne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 3206 Boerne Drive have?
Some of 3206 Boerne Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Boerne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Boerne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Boerne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3206 Boerne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 3206 Boerne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3206 Boerne Drive offers parking.
Does 3206 Boerne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 Boerne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Boerne Drive have a pool?
No, 3206 Boerne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3206 Boerne Drive have accessible units?
No, 3206 Boerne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Boerne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3206 Boerne Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3206 Boerne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3206 Boerne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

