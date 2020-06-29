New home built in 2018 beautiful layout with a media room, open floor plan stainless steel appliances with granite. Only lived in for a few months. entertainment center stays for additional cost. (NO PETS) A 2 hour notice is required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3206 Boerne Drive have any available units?
3206 Boerne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 3206 Boerne Drive have?
Some of 3206 Boerne Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Boerne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Boerne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.