316 Cresthaven Drive

316 Cresthaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

316 Cresthaven Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Just in time for summer! Cute, spacious 4 bedroom home with new appliances and hardwood floors. Close to shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Cresthaven Drive have any available units?
316 Cresthaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 316 Cresthaven Drive have?
Some of 316 Cresthaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Cresthaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
316 Cresthaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Cresthaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 316 Cresthaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 316 Cresthaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 316 Cresthaven Drive offers parking.
Does 316 Cresthaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Cresthaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Cresthaven Drive have a pool?
Yes, 316 Cresthaven Drive has a pool.
Does 316 Cresthaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 316 Cresthaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Cresthaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Cresthaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Cresthaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Cresthaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

