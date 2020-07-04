All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:18 PM

309 Wildwood Lane

309 Wildwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

309 Wildwood Lane, Rockwall, TX 75087
Northshore

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful updated property in Highly thought area.
Fresh paint, granite counter tops, luxury laminate floor, SS appliances, New carpets.
Walk to the new downtown with shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Wildwood Lane have any available units?
309 Wildwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 309 Wildwood Lane have?
Some of 309 Wildwood Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Wildwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
309 Wildwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Wildwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 309 Wildwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 309 Wildwood Lane offer parking?
No, 309 Wildwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 309 Wildwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Wildwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Wildwood Lane have a pool?
No, 309 Wildwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 309 Wildwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 309 Wildwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Wildwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Wildwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Wildwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Wildwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

