Beautiful updated property in Highly thought area. Fresh paint, granite counter tops, luxury laminate floor, SS appliances, New carpets. Walk to the new downtown with shopping, dining and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 309 Wildwood Lane have any available units?
309 Wildwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 309 Wildwood Lane have?
Some of 309 Wildwood Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Wildwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
309 Wildwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.