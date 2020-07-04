All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:03 AM

309 Shoreview Drive

309 Shoreview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

309 Shoreview Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home for lease in a beautiful, well established community in Rockwall ISD. This home is a half duplex featuring many new updates. Fresh paint throughout, new tile, new carpet, updated bathrooms, new fixtures, new water heater, refrigerator included and more!!! Split bedroom floor plan, living area off the kitchen with fireplace, large formal dining that could be used as a second living area. Kitchen features ample storage and a great breakfast area. There are very few homes in this price range on the North side of Rockwall so look and lease today! From the garage there are stairs going up to the home. No Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Shoreview Drive have any available units?
309 Shoreview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 309 Shoreview Drive have?
Some of 309 Shoreview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Shoreview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
309 Shoreview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Shoreview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 309 Shoreview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 309 Shoreview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 309 Shoreview Drive offers parking.
Does 309 Shoreview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Shoreview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Shoreview Drive have a pool?
No, 309 Shoreview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 309 Shoreview Drive have accessible units?
No, 309 Shoreview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Shoreview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Shoreview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Shoreview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Shoreview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

