309 Shoreview Drive

Welcome home to this fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home for lease in a beautiful, well established community in Rockwall ISD. This home is a half duplex featuring many new updates. Fresh paint throughout, new tile, new carpet, updated bathrooms, new fixtures, new water heater, refrigerator included and more!!! Split bedroom floor plan, living area off the kitchen with fireplace, large formal dining that could be used as a second living area. Kitchen features ample storage and a great breakfast area. There are very few homes in this price range on the North side of Rockwall so look and lease today! From the garage there are stairs going up to the home. No Section 8.